All Area Arts Award Winnrers Named for 2022

This nominee has supported more arts and cultural organizations in Saginaw than you can count. Her decades of support include membership contributions, volunteerism, numerous board appointments and long-time season ticket holder of the Saginaw Choral Society and Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra, rarely missing a concert. This nominee has been an invaluable and essential part of the success of the Saginaw Arts & Enrichment Commission from serving soup at the Hollyday Art Fair to serving as board chair and later as secretary. She is a true champion of the arts our community.
Please congratulate Suzanne Mason as a 2022 All Area Arts Award Winner.
This gentleman is recognized as a leader for his service in raising awareness about our vibrant Hispanic community and its contribution to the fabric of our area.
He began MiGente Magazine, focusing on the Hispanic culture in 1995, where he continues as publisher and writer, now with an estimated 330 plus issues having been published. He has taken MiGente to the air waves, airing Sunday evenings on WSGW and is director of La Union Civica Mexicana, a cultural, educational and advocacy group, hosting multiple cultural events in addition to the long-running Cinco De Mayo festival and parade. Included among his many achievements are the founding of the Adalante Awards celebrating Latino achievement and the Saginaw Hispanic Hall of Fame which has honored ten Latino pioneers thus far.
Please congratulate Larry Rodarte as a 2022 All Area Arts Award Winner.
This Saginaw star has made an impact for many years on hundreds of thousands of adults and children with its resources and programming. They proved that even during a pandemic their service to the community would not waver. They stepped up to the call by pivoting their programming and finding new ways, using new platforms to serve their patrons. Multiple online programs including children’s story times, craft classes, book clubs and a new “Take and Make” pick-up art kit were implemented as non-traditional outreach services, all while continuing their overall exemplary service.
This organization is truly a pillar in the community by offering resources, education, entertainment, training and fun to Saginaw.
Please congratulate the Public Libraries of Saginaw as a 2022 All Area Arts Award Winner.
This individual is a long-time visual arts educator, exhibition curator and award-winning artist. Recently retired from Studio23/The Arts Center in Bay City, she has helped countless artists through its Artist Collective program focusing on workshops, lectures and networking opportunities for artists. She and her husband began Art Ladders: The Creative Climb video podcast interview series putting a spotlight on the artist process and development. During the COVID-19 shut down she took people on narrated tours of art shows at Studio 23 and did numerous video visits with artists in their homes showing their art collections, art studios and historic homes. She has participated in numerous invitational shows regionally and nationwide. This week she can be found in residency in Port Austin, where she received a stipend to create art this summer. As an artist, her contributions to the artist community are unparalleled and her scale well-known throughout our region, the state and nationally.
Please congratulate Valerie Allen as the 2022 Great Lakes Bay Regional – All Area Arts Award Winner.