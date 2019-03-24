Ailing Dog, Owner Together Again After Ice Adventure

Huron County Sheriff deputies say a 60-year-old Lapeer woman is happy to have her dog “Dolly” back.

The Cocker Spaniel type dog with poor eyesight and bad hearing was rescued off unstable Saginaw Bay ice Saturday morning. Residents in the 8500 block of Crescent Beach Road spotted the 16-year-old dog wandering on the ice about 200 feet off shore.

Caseville firefighters rescued the dog and took it to the Caseville Animal Clinic. An implanted chip had outdated owner information from the Flint area.

The dog’s owner saw a social media posting by the Thumb Animal Shelter in Elkton and picked up her missing dog.

The woman was visiting relatives in the area and was unaware the dog had wandered away.