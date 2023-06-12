Barn Destroyed in Frankenmuth Township Fire

Fire crews from multiple departments responded a barn fire in Frankenmuth Township Sunday.

Fire crews were dispatched just before 10:00 a.m. to the 2300 block of S. Gera Rd. for a fully involved fire, which threatened several nearby outbuildings, according to fire officials. Police blocked Gera from King to Bradley roads for about three hours while crews battled the blaze. One firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury and no other injuries occurred.

The barn and several other buildings were completely destroyed in the fire, according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department. Mutual aid was provided by Blumfield, Bridgeport and Birch Run Townships.