John Gleason Pleads Not Guilty to Campaign/Legal Fund Misuse Charges

Former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has pleaded not guilty to charges of campaign and legal fund violations.

Gleason turned himself in to police Thursday after a 10-count warrant was issued by the Genesee County Prosecutor’s office. Sheriff Chris Swanson says Gleason returned campaign donations to his donors but then asked for the money back for his legal defense fund. He was accused of performing an illegal wedding in Shiawassee County while Genesee County Clerk and pleaded guilty last fall to witness bribing, intimidating and interfering, plus willful neglect of duty.

Swanson says $33,500 of the legal fund donations went into Gleason’s personal account at ELGA Credit Union instead of a separate account. He is also accused of using at least $15,000 of that for personal use.

Gleason has been released on a $10,000 bond and has a June 20 court hearing.