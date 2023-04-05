Shooting in Colorado Claims Life of Bay City Soldier

A soldier from Bay City was killed in a shooting in Colorado Springs on March 26.

23 year old US Army Specialist Braden Peltier, who was stationed at Fort Carson, was shot and killed by an unknown assailant. A second victim was also shot and is being treated at a hospital. Peltier enlisted in the Army in 2020. According to the website Stars and Stripes, Peltier recently returned to the US from deployment in Poland. He was married to Pagge Peltier and had a son, two year old Caycee.

Colorado Springs police continue to search for a suspect in the shooting. Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.