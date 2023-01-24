WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Pinconnng Parents Upset with School District’s Handling of Information on Student with Gun

By News Desk
January 24, 2023 4:00AM EST
While an investigation continues into a student who brought a loaded handgun to a Pinconning school on January 10, several members of the community are concerned with the lack of information from the school district following the incident.

At a school board meeting Monday night, Pinconning Schools Superintendent Andy Kowalczyk defended the district’s actions, saying his staff handled the situation appropriately. However, many parents at the meeting were not pleased the district didn’t inform them of the incident until the day after it happened. One parent said the school has policies in place to inform families of closings from bad weather or canceled sporting events.

Many others expressed concern they weren’t able to determine if sending their kids to school the day after the incident was the correct choice due to the lack of information from the district.

