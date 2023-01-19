Representatives from nine different pro-life organizations will participate in the local March for Life on Friday in Saginaw.

Along with Saginaw County Right to Life, H.I.S. Restoration Ministries, Walking with Moms in Need, The Catholic Community Foundation of Mid-Michigan, Joshua’s House, the Hopeful Future Scholarship, Rachel’s Vineyard, the Mother Teresa Fund, and Life Clinic Community Resources will rally in support of not only women and children, but men and other vulnerable adults, for the cause of life. The local march coincides with the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., where people will walk to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, and to celebrate the decision being overturned last summer.

An inter-faith rally begins at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption on Hoyt Avenue at 9 a.m. followed by the March and a prayer service at Holy Family Parish on South Washington Avenue. There will be a reception in the lower level of Holy Family after the march with pro-life resources and information. Shuttle buses will also be available to transport participants back to the Cathedral. For information contact Lori Becker at the Diocese of Saginaw at (989) 797-6652, or [email protected]