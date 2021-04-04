Worshippers celebrate Easter as COVID vaccinations ramp up

▶ Watch Video: How to keep safe traveling and at Easter gatherings

Los Angeles — Eighteen percent of Americans or nearly 162 million people are fully vaccinated. Still COVID infections are on the rise in half the country, including at least 25 states and Washington, D.C. Worshippers in Los Angeles celebrated Easter Sunday at church for the first time in months.

They were inside in pews and outside in cars, where relaxed COVID restrictions allowed them to gather. Some people, however, were unmasked and ignoring safety protocols.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that Americans must remain vigilant.

“We’re still in a high prevalence environment, we still have these variants circulating that we don’t fully understand,” he told moderator Margaret Brennan.

It’s a race between the deadly coronavirus variants and vaccinations. The CDC said on average that 3 million people a day are getting shots. On Friday, there were a record 4 million vaccinations.

The doses are precious. At the Baltimore production plant where 15 million vaccines were spoiled, the U.S. government has ordered Johnson & Johnson to run it.

Meanwhile, at the nation’s airports this weekend, a record number of travelers were seen as people gathered for the holiday.

Over in New York City, Pastor Timothy Weisman at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church welcomed worshippers for in-person services — the first time that’s happened since November.

He told CBS News that it’s been a tough year during the pandemic.

“Having 30 people in the room is is an amazing feeling,” Weisman said. “Just being in the same room together … is proof to me that there is life past this pandemic.”