Woman Arrested In Flint Township Arsons

By News Desk
May 1, 2024 5:30AM EDT
(source: Flint Twp. Police Department)

A woman is charged with arson after police say she intentionally set two fires in Flint Township after an argument with her boyfriend.

On April 25, fire crews from multiple departments were dispatched to the Sunridge Apartment complex just after midnight where buildings 500 and 600 were on fire. The fires were contained around 3:30 A.M. At 8:00 A.M., crews were called out the the same location to battle a fire in the 700 building.

During the investigation into the fires, police arrested 39-year-old Yavonda March, who is charged with three counts of first degree arson. Her next court appearance is May 9.

