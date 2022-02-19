      Weather Alert

Wilton Cardinal Gregory, nation's first Black cardinal, to take part in Black History Month celebration in Queens

Feb 18, 2022

NEW YORK — The nation’s first Black cardinal will be taking part in a Black History Month celebration and mass of thanksgiving in Queens this weekend.

Wilton Cardinal Gregory is the first African-American bishop to be elevated to the college of cardinals within in the Catholic church.

Cardinal Gregory was appointed by Pope Francis as the seventh archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington in 2019.

He will be at the Immaculate Conception Monastery Church in Jamaica Estates on Sunday.

