Watch Live: Officials give update on condo building collapse

Officials are giving an update Saturday morning on the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida. It is scheduled to start at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

The cause of the collapse remained unclear on Saturday, ten days after the building fell into a pile of rubble in the middle of the night. Crews are worried about the safety of the site and now, the track of Hurricane Elsa, Omar Villafranca reported for “CBS This Morning: Saturday.”

How to watch the Surfside condo building collapse update today

What: A media briefing about the Surfside building collapse.

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021

Time: Approximately 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: The media staging area located on 86th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida.

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

For now, the grueling work — the rescue mission — is continuing.

As of Friday, 22 people were confirmed dead and 126 were unaccounted for. Four more victims were identified, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter.