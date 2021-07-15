Watch Live: Biden holds press conference with Germany’s Merkel

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

Washington — President Biden is holding a news conference alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, after the two meet at the White House.

A senior administration official said the two are expected to discuss a full range of policy issues, including climate change, providing access to vaccines around the world and shared security challenges in Afghanistan and Libya. The two are also expected to discuss Russian cyberattacks, and countering China’s economic practices and human rights abuses.

Specifically, the senior administration official said the leaders are expected to release a document known as the Washington Declaration, their common vision for addressing policy challenges. The document is supposed to lay out guiding principles for the U.S.-German relationship in the years ahead.

How to watch Biden and Merkel's press conference today

What : President Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a press conference

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Location: The White House

The senior administration official said the two nations will also hold a forum in the years ahead to bring together Germans and Americans on things like developing an economic dialogue. The two countries are looking at launching a climate and energy partnership to work on climate change issues.

In the evening, Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, for dinner in the State Dining Room. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be present for dinner, too.