Vic Mensa arrested after officials allegedly find drugs in his bag at D.C. airport

Jan 17, 2022 @ 8:13pm

Rapper Vic Mensa was arrested at Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport on Saturday after U.S. border officials found illegal drugs in his luggage, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a Monday statement. The rapper, whose real name is Victor Kwesi Mensah, was allegedly carrying LSD and psylocybin, the statement said. 

The 28-year-old arrived at the airport around 7 a.m. on a flight from Ghana, the statement said. When officials searched his luggage, they allegedly found 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms. 

Narcotics allegedly recovered in Mensah’s luggage

Customs and Border Protection

He is now facing felony narcotics possession charges, the statement said. 

“Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection enforcement priority and we remain committed to working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure that those who transport illegal narcotics into the United States are investigated and prosecuted,” Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C said in the statement. 

