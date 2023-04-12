U.S. authorities will not pursue charges in death of Shanquella Robinson
April 12, 2023 2:11PM EDT
Prosecutors in the United States will not bring charges in what was previously a federal investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson, a woman from Charlotte, North Carolina, while in Mexico last October.
Officials with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in two districts in North Carolina announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday, issued shortly before the woman’s family members were scheduled to speak about the probe and Robinson’s killing at a televised news conference.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.