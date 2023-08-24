Two Local Fire Departments Recieve Federal Grants

New federal grants to support fire departments in Saginaw and Bay counties are available to help increase public safety.

The grants were awarded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program to help obtain critically needed emergency vehicles, equipment, protective gear and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards. The Pinconning–Fraser Fire Department is receiving $957,857 and the Chesaning-Brady Fire Department will get $197,143.

Congressman Dan Kildee, who helped secure the funding says in times of crisis, fire departments should have the equipment they need to keep themselves and their communities safe. The funds will be used in the Pinconning Fraser department to replace a ladder truck and improve the safety of our firefighters, including the Fire and Emergency Medical Service in Northern Bay and Arenac County, and the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. The Chesaning Brady department will replace outdated, obsolete and failing self-contained breathing apparatus vital to the health and safety of firefighters.