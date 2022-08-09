WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
Trump says Mar-a-Lago was “raided” by FBI

By CBS News
August 8, 2022 8:12PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump said Monday that Mar-a-Lago, the Florida club where he lives, is “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

It’s unclear what the FBI raid is in connection to.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” Trump said in a statement. “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

At the end of the statement, Trump also called for donations to his “Save America” PAC.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

