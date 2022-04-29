Trevor Bauer suspended for 2 seasons for violating MLB policies

Major League Baseball has suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for 324 games, or two seasons, for violating the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred announced Friday. Bauer’s suspension starts immediately, and he will not be paid.

Bauer responded on Twitter, saying, “In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail.”

In a statement following the announcement, the Dodgers said it takes “all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault.”

“We’ve cooperated fully with MLB’s investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the Policy,” the team wrote. “We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner’s decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 12, 2021.

Earlier this week, Bauer announced he was suing the woman who has accused him of sexual assault.

The allegations came to light last July, and Bauer has been on administrative paid leave since then while the league investigated the claims.

The pitcher has maintained that everything that happened between the two was consensual.

