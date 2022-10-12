Tree-trimmer killed in horrific wood chipper incident

A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an incident involving a wood-chipper, CBS News Bay Area reports.

Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.

Menlo Park police said officers responding to a report of a tree-trimmer who’d fallen into a wood chipper found a man dead from injuries sustained in the incident.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office also responded.

The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P. McLenanhan.

Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.

The identity of the worker hasn’t been released.

Menlo Park is some 25 miles south of San Francisco.