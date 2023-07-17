WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Tornado Touchdown Confirmed in Sanilac County

By Michael Percha
July 17, 2023 12:00PM EDT
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sanilac County on Friday.

Officials say the tornado touched down at 3:24 P.M. near the intersection of South Ridge and Townsend roads. The twister traveled nearly five miles southeast, growing to about a quarter mile in width with wind speeds of up to 85 miles an hour. The tornado caused damage to power lines, trees, homes and crops. The tornado ended over Lake Huron past Lexington Park at about 3:35.

No serious injuries were reported.

