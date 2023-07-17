Tornado Touchdown Confirmed in Sanilac County

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sanilac County on Friday.

Officials say the tornado touched down at 3:24 P.M. near the intersection of South Ridge and Townsend roads. The twister traveled nearly five miles southeast, growing to about a quarter mile in width with wind speeds of up to 85 miles an hour. The tornado caused damage to power lines, trees, homes and crops. The tornado ended over Lake Huron past Lexington Park at about 3:35.

No serious injuries were reported.