This week on “Sunday Morning” (March 5)
Host: Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: The CHIPS Act: Rebuilding America’s technological infrastructure
In today’s wired world, chips power more than just computers. Cars, appliances, even toys rely on tiny silicon semiconductors, the vast majority of which are made in Taiwan. Supply chain disruptions caused by natural disasters or geopolitics could put America’s chip supply in jeopardy – and its whole economy at risk. The $280 billion CHIPS Act aims to rebuild America’s critical technology infrastructure, including the subsidizing of chip manufacturing facilities in the U.S. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how Silicon Valley is partnering with the government to ensure our country’s technological leadership, and why not everyone is happy about it.
COMICS: Charles Schulz + Peanuts
Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.
CRIME: Alex Murdaugh conviction
Correspondent Nikki Batiste reports on the conclusion of the sensational double-murder trial.
TV: Comedian Nick Kroll
Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz reports.
To watch a trailer for “History of the World, Part II” click on the video player below:
PASSAGE: In memoriam
U.S.: Donna’s Law: A new suicide prevention tool
In any given year, suicide accounts for between 60-65% of all gun deaths in the United States (approximately 25,000). So far, three states have passed legislation called Donna’s Law, which would allow people who fear that they may become suicidal to place themselves (voluntarily and confidentially) on a “do not sell” list, to block their purchase of a gun. Correspondent Susan Spencer looks at an innovative way to save lives.
HARTMAN: Geese
TV: Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show”: “It’s almost like therapy for me”
It’s always sunny on “The Tonight Show,” where host Jimmy Fallon can’t help being playful and funny. Fallon talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about his late-night job – bringing joy to audiences and celebrating the talent of his guests – and about the return of his musical variety show, “That’s My Jam.”
ART: The mysteries of Johannes Vermeer
The 17th century artist, hailed for his use of light and for the serenity of his painted scenes, was a master of the Dutch Golden Age. For the first time, 28 of Johannes Vermeer’s exquisite paintings – the majority of his life’s work – have been assembled at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam for what’s considered a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition. Correspondent Seth Doane explores the story behind Vermeer’s life and art.
COMMENTARY: Michelle Miller on a lifetime’s search for a sense of “Belonging”
The co-host of “CBS Saturday Morning,” and author of the memoir “Belonging: A Daughter’s Search for Identity Through Love and Loss,” talks about her family story, her biracial background, and her struggle to find acceptance.
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
2023 OSCARS: Watch scenes from the best picture nominees
Check out highlights from the 10 nominated films up for the Academy Awards’ top prize, as well as interviews with the stars and filmmakers.
“HERE COMES THE SUN”: Actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, plus Samantha Smith’s letter (Video)
Actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson sit down with Tracy Smith to discuss their latest film, “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Then, Mo Rocca travels to Maine to learn about Samantha Smith and her fearless letter to the Soviet Union.
