This week on “Sunday Morning” (March 5)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: The CHIPS Act: Rebuilding America’s technological infrastructure

In today’s wired world, chips power more than just computers. Cars, appliances, even toys rely on tiny silicon semiconductors, the vast majority of which are made in Taiwan. Supply chain disruptions caused by natural disasters or geopolitics could put America’s chip supply in jeopardy – and its whole economy at risk. The $280 billion CHIPS Act aims to rebuild America’s critical technology infrastructure, including the subsidizing of chip manufacturing facilities in the U.S. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how Silicon Valley is partnering with the government to ensure our country’s technological leadership, and why not everyone is happy about it.

For more info:

Drawing Snoopy. CBS News

COMICS: Charles Schulz + Peanuts

Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

For more info:



CRIME: Alex Murdaugh conviction

Correspondent Nikki Batiste reports on the conclusion of the sensational double-murder trial.



TV: Comedian Nick Kroll

Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz reports.

To watch a trailer for “History of the World, Part II” click on the video player below:

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam



Glock pistols are shown for sale at a range in Maryland in this 2015 file photo. Maryland is considering passage of Donna’s Law, which would allow people to voluntarily place their names on a “do not sell” list for gun purchases. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

U.S.: Donna’s Law: A new suicide prevention tool

In any given year, suicide accounts for between 60-65% of all gun deaths in the United States (approximately 25,000). So far, three states have passed legislation called Donna’s Law, which would allow people who fear that they may become suicidal to place themselves (voluntarily and confidentially) on a “do not sell” list, to block their purchase of a gun. Correspondent Susan Spencer looks at an innovative way to save lives.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Geese



“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon with correspondent Mo Rocca. CBS News

TV: Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show”: “It’s almost like therapy for me”

It’s always sunny on “The Tonight Show,” where host Jimmy Fallon can’t help being playful and funny. Fallon talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about his late-night job – bringing joy to audiences and celebrating the talent of his guests – and about the return of his musical variety show, “That’s My Jam.”

For more info:

A new exhibition at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has collected more paintings by Johannes Vermeer than any show before. CBS News

ART: The mysteries of Johannes Vermeer

The 17th century artist, hailed for his use of light and for the serenity of his painted scenes, was a master of the Dutch Golden Age. For the first time, 28 of Johannes Vermeer’s exquisite paintings – the majority of his life’s work – have been assembled at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam for what’s considered a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition. Correspondent Seth Doane explores the story behind Vermeer’s life and art.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Michelle Miller on a lifetime’s search for a sense of “Belonging”

The co-host of “CBS Saturday Morning,” and author of the memoir “Belonging: A Daughter’s Search for Identity Through Love and Loss,” talks about her family story, her biracial background, and her struggle to find acceptance.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” A24

2023 OSCARS: Watch scenes from the best picture nominees

Check out highlights from the 10 nominated films up for the Academy Awards’ top prize, as well as interviews with the stars and filmmakers.

For more info:

“HERE COMES THE SUN”: Actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, plus Samantha Smith’s letter (Video)

Actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson sit down with Tracy Smith to discuss their latest film, “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Then, Mo Rocca travels to Maine to learn about Samantha Smith and her fearless letter to the Soviet Union.

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when “Sunday Morning” airs in your city

“Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!