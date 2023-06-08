This week on “Sunday Morning” (June 11)
The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)
Hosted by Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: A quadriplegic mother on raising twins: “Having a disability is not the end of the world”
Dani Izzie and her husband, Rudy, insist there’s nothing special about how they’re raising their twin girls in rural Virginia. Except that in 2009 Dani slipped on a bathroom floor and snapped her neck, paralyzing almost everything from her chest down. But that did not stop her from getting married, and pregnant, and giving birth to Lavinia and Giorgiana during the pandemic. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with an extraordinary woman, subject of the documentary “Dani’s Twins,” who just wants to be considered a normal mom.
To watch a trailer for the documentary “Dani’s Twins” click on the video player below:
For more info:
- “Dani’s Twins” (Official site); Brad Allgood, Steve Dorst and Angie Gentile for Perpetuo Films
- Follow Dani Izzie on YouTube and Instagram
- “Quad Squad” support group (Facebook)
HISTORY: Wielding the American flag as a tool of hate
In April 1976, as Boston was mired in demonstrations over busing to desegregate public schools, a Black Yale-educated lawyer was assaulted by a group of whites, including one man wielding an American flag. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Stanley Forman, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his photo capturing the attack, and with the victim, lawyer Ted Landsmark, about the flag, as an aspirational symbol, and as a weapon of racism.
For more info:
- Photographer Stanley Forman
- Ted Landsmark, professor of public policy and urban affairs, Northeastern University, Boston
TV: “Ghosts”: Inside a spirited comedy
In the hit comedy series “Ghosts,” a young couple inherits a Victorian Era mansion in upstate New York, only to discover they have company: a motley crew of the dearly departed. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with cast members Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock and Brandon Scott Jones, along with writer-producers Joe Wiseman and Joe Port, about playing death for laughs.
For more info:
- “Ghosts,” on CBS and Paramount+
STAGE: “Camelot” and the legend of King Arthur
Nominated for five Tony Awards including best musical revival, Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot” is a romantic telling of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere and the Knights of the Round Table. But did Arthur really exist? Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with professor Dorsey Armstrong about the history and legend of the British king; and with writer Aaron Sorkin and Michael Lerner (son of lyricist Alan Jay Lerner) about how the 1960 musical became a legend itself, when the tale of an enchanted kingdom was viewed through the prism of a contemporary Camelot, the Kennedy administration.
For more info:
- “Camelot,” at the Lincoln Center Theater, New York City | Ticket info
- Lerner & Loewe (Music Theatre International)
- Dorsey Armstrong, professor, Purdue University
- Arthuriana: The Journal of Arthurian Studies
- International Arthurian Society – North American Branch
- Aaron Sorkin
COMMENTARY: Joel Grey on the alchemy of theater
As Broadway prepares for the Tony Awards, renowned song and dance man Joel Grey, who will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, offers his thoughts on the special community formed by those in the theater – and the audience. [Don’t miss the 76th annual Tony Awards, live on CBS and Paramount+ June 11.]
For more info:
- Follow Joel Grey on Instagram and Twitter
- The 76th Tony Awards presented live June 11 on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT; preshow on Pluto TV
BOOKS: “Lessons in Chemistry” author Bonnie Garmus on channeling “constructive anger”
After a decades-long career as a copywriter, Bonnie Garmus tried to sell her first novel; it was rejected 98 times. But her dogged determination paid off; her first published novel, “Lessons in Chemistry,” has spent more than a year on the New York Times bestseller list and been translated into 40 languages. Garmus talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about Elizabeth Zott, her “subversive” heroine created in honor of her own mother.
For more info:
- “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday), in Hardcover, Large Print, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookseller.org
- bonniegarmus.com
HARTMAN: TBD
STAGE: Why Andrew Lloyd Webber is worried about the future of Broadway
With the closing of “Phantom of the Opera,” and his latest musical, “Bad Cinderella,” there is no Andrew Lloyd Webber production on Broadway for the first time in 43 years. The composer who helped define musical theater over the past half-century talks with correspondent Seth Doane about investing in theater’s future; the problem with the Tony Awards; writing music for Britain’s new king; and the death of his son, Grammy-nominated composer Nicholas Lloyd Webber.
For more info:
BROADWAY: Curtain up for the 76th annual Tony Awards
The spotlight shines bright on Broadway tonight with the 76th annual Tony Awards, presented live on CBS and Paramount+. “Sunday Morning” offers a preview with some of the creators and performers being celebrated.
“Sunday Morning” on Broadway: Interviews with 2023 Tony nominees (YouTube)
Enjoy our compilation of “Sunday Morning” features about Broadway shows that are up for this year’s Tony Awards, including the revival of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”; the musicals “Almost Famous,” “New York, New York,” “Shucked” and “Some Like It Hot”; the play “Good Night, Oscar”; and the revival of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson.”
For more info:
- The 76th Tony Awards presented live June 11 on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT; preshow on Pluto TV
COMMENTARY: Comedian Alex Edelman on how to make it to Broadway
Performing in a production on Broadway is a lifelong dream for many. For writer-comedian Alex Edelman, his path to the Great White Way, where he is presenting his one-man show, “Just For Us,” started in a pub above a London shoe store.
For more info:
- “Alex Edelman: Just for Us” at the Hudson Theatre, New York (through August 18) | Ticket info
- alexedelmancomedy.com
NATURE: TBD
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
MOVIES: 2023 Tribeca Festival: Opening highlights, in-person and streaming
More than 100 fiction and nonfiction features will unspool at the New York City festival, with many available for home viewing through July 2 via the Tribeca At Home platform. Check out some recommended picks.
For more info:
The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.
DVR Alert! Find out when “Sunday Morning” airs in your city
“Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)
Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.
Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.
You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!