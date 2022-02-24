This week on “Sunday Morning” (February 27)

Guest host: Lee Cowan



In this 2019 photo a woman places her family photo at the monument honoring the victims of the Great Famine (the Holodomor) of 1932-33, in Kiev. Millions died of starvation as a result of the Soviet Union’s policy of confiscating food from Ukrainians. Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

HEADLINES: The history of Russia’s subjugation of Ukraine

Three decades after gaining its independence from the Soviet Union, Ukraine is again fighting for its freedom after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of its neighboring country. Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the long history of oppression of the Ukrainian people by Czarist and Soviet forces (including the “Holodomor” famine perpetrated by Stalin), and now by the war machines of Putin.

Slicing up a king cake for Carnival. CBS News

CARNIVAL: King cakes: A treasured taste of Mardi Gras

In New Orleans a longstanding tradition of Carnival is the king cake, a multi-colored sweet treat. Correspondent Kris Van Cleave talks with Matt Haines, author of “The Big Book of King Cake,” and with some of the bakers who help satisfy New Orleanians’ Mardi Gras craving.

Detail from “Flight with Mirror” by Shirley Woodson (2014). Acrylic on canvas. Shirley Woodson; courtesy Detroit Institute of Arts

ART: Artist Shirley Woodson: Life captured in bold strokes

There’s a lot going on in Shirley Woodson’s vivid paintings. And at 85, this artist and former schoolteacher is being celebrated with her first one-woman show at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.

“Shirley Woodson: Shield of the Nile Reflections,” at the Detroit Institute of Arts (through June 12)

Actress, writer, producer and director Amy Poehler with correspondent Luke Burbank. CBS News

TV: Amy Poehler on the hard work of comedy

Ever since she was a child growing up in Burlington, Mass., Amy Poehler knew she liked making people laugh. And she’s become very good at it – as a member of the Second City improv troupe, a cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” and the star of “Parks & Recreation.” The actress and producer talked with correspondent Luke Burbank about her comedy career, including her latest project: directing the documentary “Lucy and Desi.”

To watch a trailer for the documentary “Lucy and Desi,” click on the video player below:

“Lucy and Desi” now available on Amazon Prime



PASSAGE: Dr. Paul Farmer



LIFE: Savannah restaurant serves up common ground on race

Built in what was once a segregated bus terminal in Savannah, Ga., The Grey is a destination restaurant that defies preconceived notions about Southern cooking. It also offers its partners, restaurateur and entrepreneur Johno Morisano and James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey, a setting for conversations about race, which grew into a book: “Black, White, and The Grey: The Story of an Unexpected Friendship and a Beloved Restaurant.” They sat down with correspondent Martha Teichner to discuss their quietly provocative endeavors.

HARTMAN: The gift



Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds, of “The Adam Project.” CBS News

MOVIES: Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy on time travel and “The Adam Project”

Ryan Reynolds, the star of “Deadpool” and “Free Guy,” and “Stranger Things” director Shawn Levy, have teamed up on a new time-travel film, “The Adam Project,” about a fighter pilot from the future who meets his 12-year-old self. Reynolds and Levy talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about friendship, anxiety, and the famous mutual friend who helped bring them together.

To watch a trailer for “The Adam Project” click on the video player below:

“The Adam Project” debuts on Netflix March 11

Follow Ryan Reynolds on Instagram and Twitter

Follow Shawn Levy on Instagram and Twitter



INTELLIGENCE: The life of a CIA shadow warrior

Ric Prado spent 23 years with the Central Intelligence Agency working undercover with anti-communist rebels in Central America, and in operations against communist insurgencies in Peru and the Philippines, before tracking a rising financier of terrorism named Osama bin Laden. The retired agent talks about his new book, “Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior,” with CBS News national security correspondent David Martin.

