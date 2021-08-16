This week on “Sunday Morning”: “At Home” (August 22)

Jane Pauley hosts a rebroadcast of our special edition that explores home design, unique ways of living, how the pandemic has changed our homes, and what “hometown” means today.



COVER STORY: The Great Reshuffling: How the real estate market exploded (Video)

As the pandemic shifted our work lives into working-from-home lives, it also accelerated trends among homebuyers toward more affordable locales. As a result, competition for houses in smaller cities, like Boise, Idaho, has reached never-before-seen heights. Correspondent David Pogue talks with realtors across the country about their unprecedented sales, and with new homeowners whose migrations from larger metropolitan areas helped fuel a residential bull market. (Originally broadcast May 23, 2021.)

The Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y., overlooking the Hudson River Valley. CBS News

ARCHITECTURE: A visit to historic Lyndhurst Mansion (Video)

The historic Lyndhurst Mansion, designed by architect Alexander Jackson Davis, is a prime example of the Gothic Revival style, located on 67 beautifully-landscaped acres in New York’s Hudson Valley. “Sunday Morning” host Jane Pauley offers viewers a tour. (Originally broadcast May 23, 2021.)

HISTORY: Showcasing the evolution of the home (Video)

London’s Museum of the Home traces the evolution of domestic spaces from the 1600s (when “work at home” was remarkably common) to the technological advancements of contemporary abodes. Correspondent Mark Phillips pays a visit, and steps through time to explore how homes have – or have not – changed over the past several centuries. (Originally broadcast May 23, 2021.)

The Museum of the Home, London

The concrete walls of this house are constructed using a 3D printer. CBS News

TECHNOLOGY: 3D-printed homes for sale (Video)

Can a robot 3D-print a house? Yes! Correspondent Ben Tracy visits the Austin-based Icon, where concrete structures can be quickly formed by machine – a habitat-building technology that may one day be used on the Moon and Mars. (Originally broadcast May 23, 2021.)

Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of the HGTV series, “Home Town.” CBS News

TELEVISION: Erin and Ben Napier on rebuilding their “Home Town” (Video)

Erin and Ben Napier are HGTV superstars who have renovated dozens of homes – in Laurel, Mississippi, and in small towns beyond – on their popular series “Home Town” and “Home Town Takeover.” Correspondent Martha Teichner talked with the Napiers about their love for their hometown, which has seen a rebirth as a tourist destination. (Originally broadcast May 23, 2021.)

Ludovica Sannazzaro captures videos of castle living for her TikTok channel. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: A medieval Italian castle, now a TikTok star (Video)

Working Wi-Fi is just one of the challenges of living in a 12th-century castle in the Piedmont region of Italy, where student Ludovica Sannazzaro has moved back home during the pandemic. The castle has been in her family for 28 generations, and is now the featured setting for her TikTok vignettes, “The Castle Diary.” Correspondent Seth Doane pays a visit to learn the secrets of modern-day castle living. (Originally broadcast May 23, 2021.)

Now, THAT’S a knife! Martha Stewart displays her kitchen tools. CBS News

DESIGN: Martha Stewart’s re-envisioned kitchen (Video)

The lifestyle entrepreneur and cookbook author used the pandemic as an opportunity to re-do her kitchen. She shares with “Sunday Morning” viewers her tips for organizing utensils and kitchen workspace. (Originally broadcast May 23, 2021.)

The majority of residents in Whittier, Alaska, share the same address: Begich Towers. CBS News

COMMUNITY: An Alaska town living under one roof (Video)

The Begich Towers, in Whittier, Alaska, built by the military during the Cold War as a no-frills barracks, is now home to the majority of the isolated town’s 300 or so residents. Correspondent Lee Cowan journeyed to Whittier to find out what it’s like for virtually the entire population to live at the same address. (Originally broadcast May 23, 2021.)

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. CBS News

MUSIC: David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash speak (Video)

Half a century ago, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young released one of the greatest albums of the rock era, “Déjà vu.” The record would sell eight million copies, but the band, and the friendships, did not endure. “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason talks with David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash about their shared history and the timeless music they produced, as “Déjà vu” gets a delayed 50th-anniversary expanded release. (Originally broadcast May 23, 2021.)

You can stream the 50th Anniversary Edition of “Déjà vu” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

SOCIETY: Addressing the ordeal of homelessness (Video)

The obstacles to relieving homelessness seem stubbornly difficult to solve. So, Mike Coffman, the mayor of Aurora, Colorado, sought to learn about the issue by living among the homeless for a week. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talked with Coffman, and with researchers who say they have a way to solve the problem of homelessness. (Originally broadcast May 23, 2021.)

A recent exhibition at the Palm Springs Art Museum of the works of designer Alexander Girard. CBS News

DESIGN: The colorful world of Alexander Girard (Video)

In a world accustomed to straight lines, cold, shiny surfaces, and grey and black hues, architect and designer Alexander Girard (1907–1993) turned to bright colors, exciting textures and sensuous shapes. Correspondent Mo Rocca visited the Palm Springs Art Museum in California, which recently hosted an exhibition celebrating Girard’s iconic designs for homes, offices, restaurants, and even an airline. (Originally broadcast May 23, 2021.)

NATURE: Red foxes’ den (Extended Video)

“Sunday Morning” takes us on a visit to a spring litter of red foxes, at home in Durham, Maine. Videographer: Mauricio Handler. (Originally broadcast May 23, 2021.)

