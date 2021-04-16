This week on “Sunday Morning” (April 18)

Host: Jane Pauley

HEADLINES: Funeral for Prince Philip

Correspondent Mark Phillips reports on the funeral for Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, held at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Passengers wearing protective masks check in at the Delta Air Lines ticket counter at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. U.S. airlines are bringing back more pilots as they prepare for an expected travel rebound. Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

COVER STORY: On the road again: Travel industry prepares for post-pandemic surge

With CDC restrictions loosening and more people being vaccinated by the day, the travel bug is busting out all over. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at the recent increase in air travel and hotel bookings, and talks with tourism experts about one response to a year spent in lockdown: “revenge travel.”

PHOTOGRAPHY: Travel photographers on capturing images close to home

During the pandemic, photographers who are used to working in exotic locations have been focusing on more local subject matter, opening up new avenues of creativity. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Ami Vitale, whose work frequently appears in National Geographic magazine, and lifestyle photographer Gray Malin, about how the lockdown forced them both to reach a new understanding of their work – and their purpose.

A view of the International Space Station from the SpaceX Cargo Dragon supply ship during its final approach to the lab complex. SpaceX/NASA

SPACE: Life aboard the International Space Station

One of the most out-of-this-world travel destinations is the International Space Station, orbiting 250 miles above the Earth, where scientific studies include the effects of long-term exposure to weightlessness. Correspondent David Pogue talks with astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover, currently in orbit aboard the ISS, and with Peggy Whitson, who set a record for the most time spent in space by an American – 665 days.

MUSIC: Building Easter Island’s first music school

Mahani Teave, who grew up on Rapa Nui (also known as Easter Island), was introduced to the piano as a child when the first such instrument arrived on the island. She’s studied classical piano in Chile, Cleveland and Berlin, and since returning to Rapa Nui she built the island’s first music school. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talked with Teave about preserving native traditions and fostering music education on a tiny spot in the Pacific.

European travel expert Rick Steves talks with CBS News’ Conor Knighton about remaining close to home this past year. CBS News

TRAVEL: European travel guide Rick Steves, stuck at home

For four decades Rick Steves has introduced many to the pleasures of international travel, through his popular PBS series, specials and guidebooks. During the pandemic, correspondent Conor Knighton learns, the man who has canvassed Europe’s best- and least-known tourist sites has learned the simple pleasures gained in an unfamiliar destination: his own kitchen.

A thousand years ago lemons were brought to Italy’s Amalfi region, where they became a key component of the local cuisine. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: A sweet life: Growing lemons on the Amalfi Coast

For centuries, lemons have been grown on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where they thrived on the mountainous terrain and became a key ingredient in the culinary landscape. Correspondent Seth Doane visits the Aceto family, which has been farming lemons for seven generations, and learns about the challenges and rewards of growing the sensorially-delightful fruit.

Salvatore Aceto, Amalfi

MUSIC: The Brothers Osborne on their long journey, of music and identity

The country music duo Brothers Osborne began their musical education early, but their success in Nashville wasn’t assured until their joined together, with the hit single “Rum” in 2014, followed by their album, “Pawn Shop.” “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason talked with John Osborne about how he overcame a crippling anxiety that caused the brothers to cancel shows; and T.J. Osborne, who recently came out as gay, about that news’ effects on their fan base.

[Brothers Osborne are nominees in the Duo of the Year and Album of the Year categories for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, which will air on Sunday, April 18 (8:00 p.m. ET live/PT delayed) on CBS and Paramount+.]



To watch the Brothers Osborne perform “I’m Not for Everyone” (from their album “Skeletons”), click on the video player below:

CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell with former President George W. Bush. Adam Verdugo/CBS News

NEWSMAKERS: George W. Bush on painting a new vision of immigrants

The former president’s latest passion is celebrating the contributions of America’s immigrants on canvas (as seen in the new book “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants”) with the hope, he tells “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell, that a more respectful attitude to those who come to our country will help lead to reform of the immigration system. Mr. Bush also talks about partisanship and adding his voice to current political debates.

Carey Mulligan stars in writer-director Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman.” The revenge thriller is nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress. Focus Features

MOVIES: The revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman”: An elegant, gut-punch of a film

The awards-season success of Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman,” a revenge thriller in which a woman methodically wreaks vengeance after her best friend is sexually assaulted, has spurred conversations about sexism in Hollywood and female empowerment on screen. Correspondent Holly Williams talks with Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan about the film’s message and its fearless, complicated heroine.

To watch a trailer for “Promising Young Woman” click on the video player below:

