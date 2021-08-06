      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” August 8

CBS News
Aug 6, 2021 @ 6:30pm

▶ Watch Video: Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on upcoming school year and guide to return to school

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Miguel Cardona – U.S. Secretary of Education
  • Gov. Asa Hutchinson – (R) Arkansas
  • Alberto Carvalho – Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner
  • Amanda Ripley – Author, “High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out”

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, August 8, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

