SVSU Is a Veteran Friendly School

By News Desk
August 25, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Saginaw Valley State University has been recognized as a Veteran-Friendly School for the 2023-24 school year by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

It’s the ninth consecutive year SVSU was named a Veteran-Friendly School, which is among 62 universities, colleges or trade schools that have been designated as Veteran-Friendly Schools for the 2023- 24 school year. The VFS program, created in 2015-16, recognizes academic institutions committed to supporting the needs of veterans and military-connected students. The institutions are awarded Gold-, Silver-, and Bronze-level status based on their veteran-centric services and programs. Any academic institution or training facility in Michigan eligible to receive veteran education benefits can apply for the program.

SVSU has earned Gold-level status.

