SVSU Gets Grant to Expand Master’s Level Social Work

Saginaw Valley State University has a received a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training – Children, Adolescents, and Young Adult Program for Professionals to support more master’s-level social workers to treat children, adolescents and young adults in rural communities in Michigan.

The two year, $1.06 million grant will expand access to mental health care for young people. SVSU will use the grant funds to support a new project, “YouthWISE: Youth Work in Social Work Education – Growing Behavioral Health in Rural Michigan for Children, Adolescents and Young Adults.” Under the project, SVSU’s Master of Social Work program will increase the numbers, diversity and skill of MSW graduates employed in rural and underserved settings in the Great Lakes Bay Region as well as the northeast lower peninsula and thumb areas.