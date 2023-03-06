WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

State Police Trooper Charged in Assault of Saginaw Man

By News Desk
March 6, 2023 2:00AM EST
source: Michigan State Police

A state police trooper with the TriCity Post is on unpaid leave and charged with felony misconduct in office and misdemeanor assault and battery after allegedly assaulting a man last year.

Trooper Paul Arrowwood was charged by the Saginaw county Prosecutor’s Office after body camera footage revealed him allegedly punching a man he and his partner were arresting on September 4. Police say the man was walking in the road on Webber Street near Julius in Saginaw, when the troopers detained the man, then took him to the ground. That’s when the alleged assault took place. The man was not charged with a crime.

Arrowood was suspended September 30. He is free on a personal recognizance bond.

