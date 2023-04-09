Sen. Richard Blumenthal fractures femur at UConn championship parade

▶ Watch Video: UConn coach Dan Hurley discusses March Madness, Final Four

Washington — Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, fractured his femur Saturday during a parade celebrating the UConn Huskies’ NCAA men’s basketball title, he said.

Blumenthal said on Twitter that he suffered the injury after a fellow parade attendee tripped and fell on him.

“Routine surgery tomorrow just to make sure everything heals properly. I expect a full recovery!” he tweeted.

What can I say, I love a parade! Thanks to Chris & everyone for the well wishes. I did indeed fracture my femur after a fellow parade goer tripped & fell on me during the parade today. Routine surgery tomorrow just to make sure everything heals properly. I expect a full recovery! https://t.co/LhUGUCIple — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 9, 2023

Blumenthal’s fellow senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, said on Twitter that after he fractured his leg, Blumenthal “dusted himself off and finished the parade. Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever.”

FYI after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE. Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever. https://t.co/BnAPZkCx34 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 9, 2023

The UConn Huskies defeated San Diego State University Aztecs on Monday to win its fifth men’s basketball championship. The team’s victory parade took place in Hartford, Connecticut, and drew thousands of attendees.