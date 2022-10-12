Saginaw woman abducted for sex trafficking rescued

A 21-year-old Saginaw woman forced into sex trafficking is recovering with family in Lapeer County and her captor is in jail.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old John Ramirez of Detroit was charged with human trafficking for forced labor or sex, transporting a person for prostitution and accepting the earnings of a prostitute. The investigation began when the woman’s family filed a missing person’s report, then discovered she was in ads in Oakland County for commercial sex. State police were able to locate the woman at the Marvin’s Garden Inn in Southfield. Ramirez was arrested after a traffic stop. The woman told police she first met Ramirez online and was forced into the sex trade. She says he took control of her cell phone and would park his vehicle outside rooms where she was seeing clients.

Ramirez is currently held on a $50,000 bond and has another court hearing October 24.