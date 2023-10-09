WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw Police Investigating Homicide

By News Desk
October 9, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Police are asking for the public help in providing information in a homicide investigation.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue on Saturday around 11:20 P.M. after family members reported not hearing from their uncle. Police discovered the body of a 65-year-old man at the residence. They have not disclosed his manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1605 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

