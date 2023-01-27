WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Remains of Athena Brownfield, missing Oklahoma 4-year-old, identified

By CBS News
January 26, 2023 7:14PM EST
Share

Child remains that were found last week in Oklahoma have been positively identified as Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old who had been missing for several weeks, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday. The remains were found in Rush Springs, Oklahoma, on Jan. 17, one week after the search for the missing toddler began.

“Due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, there is no additional comment on the investigation from the OSBI,” the bureau said.

The search for Brownfield began Jan. 10 when a mail carrier found Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister playing alone on the street. 

The girls’ caretaker, 31-year-old Alysia Adams, and her husband, 36-year-old Ivon Adams, have both been arrested in connection with Brownfield’s death. Alysia Adams is charged with child abuse and neglect. Ivon Adams is facing one count each of first-degree murder and child neglect.

Popular Stories

1

Missing Ogemaw Woman's Van Found in Harrison
2

Cause of 911 Network Outage Determined
3

Saginaw Woman to Face Trial on Embezzlement Charges
4

Two People Arrested in Flint after Traffic Stop and Short Standoff
5

Police Find Body of Missing Tawas Township Man