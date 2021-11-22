Pregnant woman shot and killed in Philly

▶ Watch Video: FBI: Murder rate climbed 29% in 2020 despite COVID-19 lockdowns

A pregnant woman was shot and killed in Philadelphia around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS Philly reports. The woman, identified by sources as Jessica Covington, was just arriving home after her own baby shower.

The 32-year-old was seven months pregnant and was carrying gifts from the shower when the shooting happened, Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told the station.

“There was an officer a couple blocks away who heard the shots. When they came here, they discovered her shot several times,” Coulter said. She had least 11 gunshot wounds in her stomach, authorities said, according to CBS Philly. She was also shot in the head.

Covington was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 9 p.m. Her unborn child was pronounced dead shortly after.

“The killings are getting worse it seems like we’re under siege here, we’re under siege here,” Coulter said, adding many of the shooting victims are women and children.

There have been 496 homicides in Philadelphia so far in 2021, according to police department data. That’s a 14% increase from 2020, and this year could set a record.

In a statement about the incident and city’s growing homicide total, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in part: “This heinous crime has sent shock waves throughout the country, and also highlights the intentional lack of regard that we are seeing for humanity. And worse, all of this comes at a time when we are approaching another grim milestone. Soon, we will reach, and almost certainly surpass, 500 homicides in our beautiful city.”

This news is deeply upsetting and heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the victim’s loved ones during this painful time. The City is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Contact @phillypolice by calling or texting 215-686-8477.https://t.co/lOgwx1WcUj — Jim #VaxUpPhilly Kenney (@PhillyMayor) November 21, 2021

Sources told CBS Philly that authorities are describing the shooting as “domestic” in nature, the station reports. CBS News has reached out to the city’s police department for more information and is awaiting response.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted the affiliate’s article about the incident, writing the news “is deeply upsetting and heartbreaking.”

“My heart goes out to the victim’s loved ones during this painful time,” Kenney wrote. “The City is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.” Those with information should contact the police department by calling or texting 215-686-8477.