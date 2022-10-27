Powerball jackpot leaps to estimated $800 million, its second-biggest ever

The already massive Powerball jackpot keeps on growing and now has hit an estimated $800 million — its second-biggest ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history.

No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot of about $700 million, the game’s biggest this year. So for Saturday night’s drawing, the grand prize will be at least approximately $800 million, Powerball officials say. The number could grow as more and more tickets are gobbled up.

Wednesday was the 36th straight time no one won the Powerball pot of gold.

Powerball’s biggest jackpot was also the largest ever won in any lottery anywhere in the world, a colossal $1.586 billion in January 2016. It was shared by ticketholders in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball jackpot winners have the option of getting their prize in an immediate lump sum, which would amount to an estimated $383.7 million in cash value if someone wins Saturday, or as an annuity. That option pays out the full jackpot amount over roughly 30 years. All of that would be before taxes.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56, and a Powerball of 24.

Powerball offers nine ways to win. Lottery officials say six tickets were million dollar winners Wednesday: two in California and one each in Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York. They matched all five white balls but fell short of taking it all because they didn’t guess the correct Powerball.

Powerball jackpots have been won five times so far this year.

The odds of winning any prize are one in 24.9. But the odds of winning the jackpot are — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and live streamed at Powerball.com.