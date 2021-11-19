Poll: How much would you pay for a cup of coffee?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 13: Women holding coffee cups walk near fall foliage in Central Park on November 13, 2021 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

How much would you pay for a cup of coffee? The answer among coffee drinkers varies, but the vast majority would pay somewhere in the range of one to five dollars. About one in 10 wouldn’t pay more than a dollar for a cup of coffee, while 16% are willing to pay upwards of five dollars for a cup.

Most Americans, however, avoid paying for coffee by brewing most of the coffee they drink themselves. Fifty-seven percent brew most of their own coffee, though about one in five say they buy most of the coffee they drink from coffee shops or cafés. Another one in five adults say they don’t drink coffee at all.

Younger adults under 30 are particularly likely to buy the coffee they drink from a shop: 43% do so, a higher percentage than those who brew most of the coffee they drink themselves. Most adults 30 and older brew most of the coffee they drink.

Those who buy most of their coffee from shops and cafés are willing to pay more for the privilege of doing so. 12% of those who mostly brew their own coffee would pay five dollars for a cup, but this rises to 29% of those who mostly buy their coffee from a coffee shop.

This poll was conducted by telephone November 9-14, 2021 among a random sample of 1,008 adults nationwide. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Glen Mills, PA. Phone numbers were dialed from samples of both standard land-line and cell phones.

The poll employed a random digit dial methodology. For the landline sample, a respondent was randomly selected from all adults in the household. For the cell sample, interviews were conducted with the person who answered the phone.

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish using live interviewers. The data have been weighted to reflect U.S. Census figures on demographic variables. The error due to sampling for results based on the entire sample could be plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. The error for subgroups may be higher and is available by request. The margin of error includes the effects of standard weighting procedures which enlarge sampling error slightly. This poll release conforms to the Standards of Disclosure of the National Council on Public Polls.