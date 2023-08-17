Sen. Peters Talks Infrastructure, Lafayette Bridge on Bay City Motorcycle Stop

U.S. Senator Gary Peters was in Bay City Wednesday during his annual motorcycle tour across Michigan.

The Senator was joined by Trevor Keyes, President and CEO of Bay Future and Bay County Road Commission Chair Bill Schumacher to highlight the importance of federal funding through the bipartisan infrastructure law which will help replace the aging 85-year-old Lafayette Street Bridge. Peters helped enact the infrastructure law and secure a $73 million federal grant to support reconstruction of the Bridge.

In a news conference, Peters says residents depend on on safe, reliable roads and bridges each and every day to go about their daily lives. He says the investments not only help improve infrastructure but help encourage local economic growth in the long run while supporting good-paying jobs.