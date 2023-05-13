NYPD doesn’t horse around rescuing muddy equine from Bronx beach

The NYPD showed Friday that it doesn’t horse around when it comes to rescuing equines.

After receiving a call Friday afternoon that a horse named Bear was stuck in muddy water on Orchard Beach — a public beach in the Bronx once known as the “The Riviera of New York” — multiple units gathered to heave the animal to shore, police said on social media.

The 15-year-old horse was stuck in the mud in approximately three feet of water at the Pelham Bay Golf Course and Shore Road Shoreline, the NYPD confirmed to CBS News.

No horsing around when @NYPDSpecialops & patrol units are called to a scene to help New Yorkers. Today, your @NYPD45Pct cops & various specialty units responded to the Bronx to safely rescue Bear, a local horse that got stuck in muddy water right near Orchard Beach. pic.twitter.com/o1nWIjpv3S — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 12, 2023

The horse and rider were riding along a trail, when the horse veered onto a different trail and into the mud, police said, and while struggling to get out of the mud, the horse fell onto its side with the rider underneath.

The rider was able to free herself, suffered no injuries and refused medical attention, police said.

A team of about 15 NYPD officers culled from Aviation, Emergency Service, Harbor, Scuba and Mounted units were called in to assist the distressed gray and brown horse that was lying on its side on the shore.

The team used ropes and a rescue glide under the back, side, and front of the horse to pull it from the mud, a video posted on social media showed.

Hay! Great collaborative effort this afternoon by members of Aviation, ESU, Harbor, SCUBA & Mounted. After receiving a call for a horse stuck in the muddy water @OrchardBeach @nypd45pct, our members were able to pull the horse to shore where he received needed medical attention pic.twitter.com/UdeD8HGZPu — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) May 12, 2023

As helicopters circled overhead, the team counted in unison and pulled on the ropes until the horse was lifted out of the water.

“I’m walking him up, I’m walking him up,” one of the officers said as the horse shook off the ropes and started walking.

Police assessed the horse and found that the horse was stable. Once on shore, the horse “received medical attention,” from a veterinarian the NYPD said in a message on Twitter.