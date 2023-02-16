WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

No survivors in Black Hawk helicopter crash near Alabama highway, officials say

By CBS News
February 15, 2023 7:10PM EST
There were no survivors after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed Wednesday afternoon near Huntsville, Alabama, officials said. The helicopter belonged to the Tennessee National Guard and was on a routine training mission, the National Guard Bureau confirmed to CBS News.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. local time directly off Highway 53 in Madison County, and the helicopter burned upon impact, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said. Cell phone video showed a plume of black smoke rising hundreds of feet into the air on the side of the highway.

The crash site was located about 10 miles northwest of Huntsville.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that there were no survivors. The number of people aboard was not immediately known.

A Pentagon official told CBS News that the crashed chopper was a Black Hawk helicopter, and the Federal Aviation Administration also reported that it was a military helicopter.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies remained on scene and warned of heavy delays in the area throughout the evening.

