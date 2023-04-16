New Jersey declares Sept. 23 “Bruce Springsteen Day”

Garden State legend Bruce Springsteen is getting his own holiday in New Jersey.

On Saturday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that Sept. 23 will officially be declared “Bruce Springsteen Day” in honor of the singer’s birthday.

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time, period. And so, I am both honored and proud to announce @springsteen‘s birthday, Sept. 23, will officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in the Garden State. pic.twitter.com/Ux5B54jdlB — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 16, 2023

Murphy made the announcement at the American Music Honors, held at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University, CBS News Philadelphia reported.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognizable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time,” Murphy said.”It is important that we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers.”

“We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values. I am both honored and proud to declare his birthday Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey,” he added.

In 2016, Springsteen received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama and this year he was presented the National Medal of Arts by President Biden.