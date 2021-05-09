Nearly half of Americans talk to mom at least once a day

Most Americans talk to their mothers very regularly, according to a recent CBS News poll. Forty-six percent of Americans whose mother is still living talk to their mothers every day, and another third talk to mom about once a week.

Just one in five talk to their moms less frequently than that.

Women talk to their mothers more often than men do. Over half of women talk to their moms every day, compared to 40% of men.

And younger adults talk to their mothers far more often than older Americans. Sixty-five percent of Americans under 30 talk to their mothers every day — twice the percentage of adults 30 and older who talk to their moms as often.

