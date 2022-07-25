      Weather Alert

Multiple people shot in Los Angeles County park

CBS News
Jul 24, 2022 @ 10:12pm

▶ Watch Video: Several shot in Los Angeles park

At least seven people were injured with at least three suffering gunshot wounds in a shooting at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Gunshots were heard just before 4 p.m. local time Sunday near a car show that was being held at the park, CBS Los Angeles reports. 

Four of the victims are male and three are female, LAFD said, adding that one male and one female were taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other information on the victims, including their ages, were given.

Police have not released any information about any possible suspects or a motive.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Popular Posts
Fashion Square Mall Being Offered in Online Auction
Grandfather Dies Attempting to Save Young Boy Who Fell Into the Saginaw Bay
Proposed Revisions to Saginaw High School Plan Aim to Lower Costs
Bay City Restuarant Owner Charged with Tax Fraud
Homeless Man Identified in Saginaw RV Fire
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On