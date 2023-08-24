WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Mt. Pleasant Man Arrested Following Knife Threat

By News Desk
August 24, 2023 12:30AM EDT
(Getty Images)

A Mount Pleasant man is in the Isabella County Jail for allegedly threatening people at a local 7-11.

Police say 30 year old Anthony Tilmann was at the convenience store on South Mission Street Monday around 2:00 P.M. They received a report of the man threatening people with a knife. No injuries were reported. Tilmann was found a short time later during a traffic stop and was arrested without incident.

Tilmann is being held on a $25,000 dollar bond. He’s charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

