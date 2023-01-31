Mitch Daniels, former Indiana governor, says he’ll skip Senate run

▶ Watch Video: Schumer says Democrats will keep Senate majority in 2024

Washington — Mitch Daniels, the former Republican governor of Indiana and president of Purdue University, announced Tuesday that he will not pursue a run for the Senate, saying the job of U.S. senator is not the right one for him at this time in his life.

“With full credit and respect for the institution and those serving in it, I conclude that it’s just not the job for me, not the town for me, and not the life I want to live at this point,” Daniels said in a statement first reported by Politico.

Daniels’ decision not to mount a bid for the Senate brings to a close speculation as to whether his political future would include a 2024 Republican primary fight and eliminates a major competitor for Rep. Jim Banks. Banks, elected to the House in 2016, announced earlier this month he would run for the Senate.

The race is to succeed GOP Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor. The Club for Growth Action, a conservative super PAC, had already pledged to oppose Daniels if he decided to run.

Daniels was on Capitol Hill last week to meet with senators and learn more about the post, according to Politico.

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels speaks during a conversation on semiconductors on Sept. 13, 2022, in West Lafayette, Indiana. DARRON CUMMINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In his statement, Daniels said he did not view himself as someone “well-suited to legislative office,” and added that he saw “nothing” in his “recent explorations that altered that view. “

“Maybe I can find ways to contribute that do not involve holding elective office. If not, there is so much more to life,” he said. “People obsessed with politics or driven by personal ambition sometimes have difficulty understanding those who are neither. I hope to be understood as a citizen and patriot who thought seriously, but not tediously, about how to be deserving of those labels and simply decided the U.S. Senate was not the only way.”

Daniels, 73, said that if he had chosen to run for the Senate, he would have served a single term, returned unspent campaign funds to donors, closed political accounts and devoted his six years in the Senate “to causes I think critical to the long-term safety and prosperity of our country.”

Aaron Navarro contributed to this report.