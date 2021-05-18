Military jet intercepted small plane over Delaware during Biden visit

▶ Watch Video: Behind the Secret Service’s veil of secrecy

Washington — The U.S. Secret Service said Tuesday that a military jet intercepted a small aircraft that violated the restricted airspace in Wilmington, Delaware, this weekend while President Biden was in town.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, the Secret Service said in a statement, and a military aircraft responded, intercepted the plane and redirected the pilot to a local airport. The military jet fired a flare to divert the plane.

Mr. Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden left the White House for their home in Wilmington on Saturday evening, and the president returned to Washington on Monday. During his weekend trip, the president spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. On Sunday, he attended church and played golf.