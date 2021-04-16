Mike Pence undergoes surgery to have pacemaker implanted

Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent surgery on Wednesday to have a pacemaker implanted, his office said on Thursday. “The routine surgery was successful, and he is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days,” Pence’s office said.

Pence’s office said that in 2016, he disclosed to the Trump team that he had a diagnosis of asymptomatic left bundle branch block, and over the past two weeks, he experienced symptoms such as a slow heart rate.

Pence, 61, underwent the procedure at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia. In a statement, he said he was “grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff” at the medical center and his Indiana physicians.

Since leaving office on January 21, Pence flew back to Indiana with his wife, Karen, although they also have a house in Northern Virginia. Pence opened up a transition office there in February.

Pence has also launched a new advocacy group and is working on an autobiography, expected to be released in 2023. He is expected to give his first public speech since leaving office next month in South Carolina, according to The Associated Press.

Fin Gomez contributed reporting.