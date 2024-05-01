Midland County Man Arrested In Woman’s Murder

Police in Midland County are investigating a homicide.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to an address on South Badour Road in Mount Haley Township Monday around 6:15 P.M. where the discovered a 56-year-old female victim dead from at least one gunshot. A 63-year-old Mount Haley Township man was arrested and is awaiting arraignment in the Midland County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (989) 839-4619.