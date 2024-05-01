WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Midland County Man Arrested In Woman’s Murder

By News Desk
May 1, 2024 3:00AM EDT
Share
Midland County Man Arrested In Woman’s Murder
(Getty Images)

Police in Midland County are investigating a homicide.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to an address on South Badour Road in Mount Haley Township Monday around 6:15 P.M. where the discovered a 56-year-old female victim dead from at least one gunshot. A 63-year-old Mount Haley Township man was arrested and is awaiting arraignment in the Midland County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (989) 839-4619.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash
2

Assault Suspect Arrested In Birch Run Township
3

Suspects Arraigned In Shooting Death of Saginaw Teen
4

Police Identify Pedestrian Killed In Mt. Morris Township Crash
5

Trump to Make Campaign Stop In Great Lakes Bay Region