Maryland apartment explosion and fire injures at least 12, official says

At least 10 people — including four children — were taken to the hospital Wednesday following an explosion at an apartment complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and two others were treated at the scene, a county fire official said.

Two of the adults injured were in critical condition, said Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein during a news conference about the explosion at the complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire caused by an explosion at a Gaithersburg, Maryland, apartment building on November 16, 2022. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Emergency responders received reports of the explosion at the complex shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Goldstein said, and there was still an active fire in one of the buildings as of 10:30 a.m. Responders were working with the utility to get the gas shut off, he said. Goldstein said residents had told him a gas leak had been repaired last week.

Two of the complex’s six-unit buildings were affected by the explosion, and two others have been evacuated.

Goldstein said he anticipates the emergency will stretch across multiple days. Responders completed a search of two of the buildings and half of a third, but Goldstein said there are still nine units to be searched. He said half of one of the buildings is unstable and unsafe for personnel to search.

Officials said more than 100 first responders has responded to the scene.