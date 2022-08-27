Man rescued after falling 100 feet when cliff crumbled at California beach

A man fell more than 100 feet when a cliff he was standing on crumbled Friday. Rescue teams were able to pull him to safety, CAL FIRE San Mateo tweeted, along with a video of the rescue.

CLIFF RESCUE: The cliff crumbled beneath a man who was walking at dawn in Moss Beach. He fell est. 100 feet & yelled for help. At 8:30am a woman nearby heard his calls. Coastside Fire pulled him to safety within 22 minutes of their arrival. Avoid cliff edges as they are unstable. pic.twitter.com/OCz7W84dra — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 26, 2022

The man was walking along the cliff, located just above California’s Moss Beach, at dawn when it gave way, authorities said. After falling about 100 feet, he called for help. A woman heard him at about 8:30 a.m. local time and dialed 911.

Rescuers were able to pull the man, who was not identified, up after about 22 minutes. It was not clear whether the man was injured in the fall, but he appeared able to walk.

“Avoid cliff edges as they are unstable,” CAL FIRE tweeted.