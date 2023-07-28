WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man Pleads Guilty in Houghton Lake Overdose Death

By News Desk
July 28, 2023 12:30AM EDT
A Houghton Lake man has pleaded guilty to supplying another man with fentanyl, who died from an overdose.

On May 27, 2022, 28-year-old Chase Rosenthal provided the man, also from Houghton Lake, with the drugs. The victim was found dead several hours later. Rosenthal was arrested and pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death. He faces up to life in prison.

Rosenthal’s sentencing takes place September 5 in Roscommon County Circuit Court.

