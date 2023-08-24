Man Killed in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Shiawassee County

A St. Johns man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Shiawassee County.

Police say the 60-year-old was driving west on Bennington Road around 1:00 P.M. and ran a stop sign at the M-52 intersection. Police say his motorcycle struck a south bound pickup truck. It isn’t clear if the occupants of the truck were hurt, but the Saint Johns man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department.